Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Starts Legal Group to Mimic ACLU, Challenge Biden Policies

Stephen Miller, former senior adviser to President Trump, is launching an organization to mount legal challenges to various Biden administration initiatives, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Miller said the group, dubbed America First Legal, will model its strategy on organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union that fought Trump administration policies in court.

Advertisement

When the Trump administration pursued new policies, “we wouldn’t get just one lawsuit in one court, we’d get six lawsuits in six courts,” Miller told the Journal. “It was an extraordinarily effective tactic, and there’s no counterpoint to that on our side.”

Miller added, “that the most important thing we could do as people who philosophically believe in traditional values, conservative values…was to develop and launch a conservative answer to the ACLU.” Miller indicated that America First Legal’s mission would be to “find the weakest points and legally attack them relentlessly and as often—and everywhere—that we possibly can.”

The group plans to utilize former Trump administration lawyers as well as Republican state attorneys general. While the precise budget of the group is unclear, Miller said it had raised “a tidy sum of money.”

The Trump administration faced numerous legal challenges to implementation of its policies, notably in opposition to the funding and construction of a wall along the southern border. The ACLU sued the administration 413 times over various issues, and then-California attorney general Xavier Becerra alone sued at least 100 times.

Miller was considered the architect of immigration restrictions enacted by the administration.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.