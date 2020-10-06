Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Tests Positive for Coronavirus

White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller watches as President Donald Trump holds an executive order signing event on “hiring American” at the White House, August 3, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for coronavirus, the latest senior Republican official to contract the illness.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday,” Miller said in a statement. “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine.”

With Miller’s diagnosis, there are currently 18 officials linked to the White House and Trump-campaign who have contracted coronavirus in recent days, according to NBC. Those officials include the president and first lady, Senators Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), Mike Lee (R., Utah), and Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) have all been diagnosed, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and former adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Also on Tuesday, several of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, including Chairman Mark Milley, entered quarantine following exposure to coronavirus.

President Trump was hospitalized on Friday after his blood oxygen levels dropped and doctors were compelled to administer supplemental oxygen. On Monday the president returned to the White House, where he will continue the recovery process.

Trump confirmed that he plans to participate in the October 15 presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that a person infected with coronavirus will remain contagious for at least ten days following the onset of symptoms.

