Trump Again Claims He Won Election ‘By a Lot’ during Pennsylvania Senate Hearing

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House, November 13, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

One day after Pennsylvania certified its presidential election results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, President Trump on Wednesday once again claimed that he had won the election “by a lot.”

“We won this election by a lot, we got 74 million votes,” Trump said during a meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee on “election issues and irregularities.”

Biden, however, received 80 million votes, and 306 electoral votes, according to projections from the Associated Press, including Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. 

“This election was lost by the Democrats, they cheated,” Trump said via speakerphone while his lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis attended the hearing in-person. “It was a fraudulent election.”

Trump, however, did not offer evidence of cheating or fraud.

“We have to turn the election over,” he said.  “This election was rigged and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country. And this election has to be turned around, because we won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all these swing states by a lot.”

However, Biden won in Pennsylvania by 80,555 votes and elections officials have said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania had certified it’s election results and thanked election officials “who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history.”

“Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and and honorably,” Wolf added.

Wednesday’s hearing is being held by Republican state senators who have claimed the election was marred by problems including irregularities with mail-in voting. Witnesses who made claims of election fraud in affidavits will be given the chance to speak.

The Trump campaign’s efforts to halt the certification of the commonwealth’s election results, which relied upon allegations of fraud, were unsuccessful. 

“It’s in everyone’s interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud,” Giuliani said in a statement before the hearing. “And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election.”

