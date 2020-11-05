News

Elections

Trump Claims He Won with ‘Legal Votes,’ Predicts ‘a Lot of Litigation’

By
President Donald Trump speaks about the presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, November 5, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump declared victory in the presidential election on Thursday despite unfinished vote counting in various crucial states, and claimed that the Republican Party was now demonstrably the “party of the American worker.”

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Trump said at a White House press conference, predicting “a lot of litigation.”

The president alleged that pre-election polls were designed to favor Democrats in order to “suppress” the vote from Republicans. The Trump campaign has attempted to sue for vote recounts in Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia, although judges have struck down attempts in the latter two states. As Joe Biden racked up wins in swing states, Trump wrote on Twitter that his campaign would attempt to investigate the results for possible fraud.

“All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!” Trump wrote in a post that was censored by Twitter. In another censored post, Trump claimed that “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!”

Comments

During the press conference, Trump also sought to portray his campaign as part of a transformation of the Republican party.

“Democrats are the party of the big donors, the big media, the big tech, it seems,” Trump declared. “And Republicans have become the party of the American worker, and that’s what’s happened.”

Additionally, Trump said that Republicans were now the “party of inclusion.” The president has gained support among Black, Asian, and Latino voters when compared with 2016 election results, according to Edison exit polls. Around one quarter of non-white voters in the U.S. voted for Trump this year, the most for any Republican candidate since Richard Nixon in the 1960 election.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden improved on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 results among college-educated white voters, according to CNN exit polls. President Trump’s biggest well of support came from white voters without a college education, Edison polls showed. However, the Edison surveys also point out that more Americans with an income of over $100,000 per year voted for Trump than for Biden.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Media

The Biden ‘Landslide’ Canard

By
The lack of a clear election night winner has left some in the media dumbfounded, after countless predictions that former vice president Joe Biden would defeat Donald Trump in a “landslide.” CNN host Jake Tapper reassured Election Night viewers that the idea of a Democratic landslide “was always a pipe ... Read More
Media

The Biden ‘Landslide’ Canard

By
The lack of a clear election night winner has left some in the media dumbfounded, after countless predictions that former vice president Joe Biden would defeat Donald Trump in a “landslide.” CNN host Jake Tapper reassured Election Night viewers that the idea of a Democratic landslide “was always a pipe ... Read More
Elections

The Wait Continues

By
On the menu today: the state of play in the six states not yet called in the 2020 presidential election: Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Alaska. Wait, Alaska? What, are they delivering the absentee ballots by dog sled? What We Know So Far As of this hour, Joe Biden has won ... Read More
Elections

The Wait Continues

By
On the menu today: the state of play in the six states not yet called in the 2020 presidential election: Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Alaska. Wait, Alaska? What, are they delivering the absentee ballots by dog sled? What We Know So Far As of this hour, Joe Biden has won ... Read More
Elections

No, Every Vote Does Not Count

By
The latest talking point in the election coverage, which I’ve seen or heard in several places today, is that the Supreme Court has validated the mail-in, depot-drop, and ballot-counting procedures that have been ginned up by state courts and election-board bureaucrats. This is wrong. The Supreme Court has not ... Read More
Elections

No, Every Vote Does Not Count

By
The latest talking point in the election coverage, which I’ve seen or heard in several places today, is that the Supreme Court has validated the mail-in, depot-drop, and ballot-counting procedures that have been ginned up by state courts and election-board bureaucrats. This is wrong. The Supreme Court has not ... Read More
Elections

California: Not as Crazy as We Thought?

By
Ballots are still being counted, but the data emerging from Tuesday’s California voting offer a fascinating possibility: Californians are conservatives who think they’re Democrats. Rating the ballot propositions as either for or against more government, Californians have (so far) voted: against tax hikes ... Read More
Elections

California: Not as Crazy as We Thought?

By
Ballots are still being counted, but the data emerging from Tuesday’s California voting offer a fascinating possibility: Californians are conservatives who think they’re Democrats. Rating the ballot propositions as either for or against more government, Californians have (so far) voted: against tax hikes ... Read More