Trump Announces ‘Dawn of the New Middle East’ after Signing Peace Deal with Bahrain, UAE, Israel

President Donald Trump applauds as he arrives with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prior to signing the Abraham Accords in Washington, September 15, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

President Trump on Tuesday touted the “dawn of the new Middle East” at a signing ceremony for peace accords between Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

“We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history,” Trump told attendees of the ceremony at the White House. “After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East.”

The peace agreements were signed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the UAE.

Netanyahu echoed Trump’s remarks as he hailed the agreements.

“This day is a pivot of history, it heralds a new dawn of peace,” Israel’s prime minister said.

“Thanks to the great courage of the leaders of these three countries, we take a major stride toward a future in which people of all faiths and backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity,” Trump said.

“There are more to follow,” the president said of the peace agreements.

