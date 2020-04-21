News

White House

Trump Announces Executive Order to Suspend Immigration Due to Coronavirus

By
President Donald Trump speaks at the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2020. (Al Drago/Reuters)

President Trump on Monday said he plans to issue an executive order suspending immigration to the U.S. over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” the president wrote in an evening tweet.

No details have yet been released about how long the suspension would continue or how it would affect different classes of prospective immigrants. The administration has already suspended travel to and from China and Europe as a means of stemming the spread of the virus.

The White House released a statement about Trump’s announcement on Tuesday.

“President Trump is committed to protecting the health and economic well-being of American citizens as we face unprecedented times. As President Trump has said, ‘Decades of record immigration have produced lower wages and higher unemployment for our citizens, especially for African-American and Latino workers.’ At a time when Americans are looking to get back to work, action is necessary,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

The virus originated in China and spread to Europe, with Italy and Spain quickly emerging as hot spots. Nonessential travel across the U.S.-Mexico border has also been restricted, “mostly, and even beyond, but mostly during this global pandemic,” Trump said. Those restrictions are the same as the ones the administration implemented for the Canadian border last month. The rules allow for essential travel, such as travel for trade purposes, medical reasons, emergency and public health services, or education-related travel.

Meanwhile, the respiratory illness continues to infect people across the U.S. even as states operating under stay at home orders look to restart their economies. Georgia will allow some businesses to reopen later this week, including barbershops and gyms, days after the Trump administration released guidelines for governors about relaxing social distancing restrictions.

Comments

Trump called to “liberate” Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia last week, sparking protests in those states and over a dozen more by groups demonstrating against restrictive social distancing measures imposed by governors.

As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. has more than 780,000 cases of the coronavirus, and more than 37,000 people have died.

Comments

Most Popular

Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Economy & Business

Democrats Block Job-Saving Program

By
Let’s not hear one more consonant from Democrats and their housekeepers in the left-wing media about President Donald J. Trump’s allegedly slothful response to the COVID-19 crisis. Democratic lawmakers and leftist journalists now are slowing things, on purpose. And that’s far, far worse. House speaker ... Read More
Economy & Business

Democrats Block Job-Saving Program

By
Let’s not hear one more consonant from Democrats and their housekeepers in the left-wing media about President Donald J. Trump’s allegedly slothful response to the COVID-19 crisis. Democratic lawmakers and leftist journalists now are slowing things, on purpose. And that’s far, far worse. House speaker ... Read More