Trump Says He’ll Leave Hospital Monday, Urges Americans Not to Let COVID ‘Dominate’ Their Lives

President Trump waves to supporters as he rides by in the presidential motorcade in Bethesda, Md., October 4, 2020. (Cheriss May/Reuters)

President Trump announced that he will leave Walter Reed Medical Center Monday evening, after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Advertisement

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said at a press conference that Trump was ready to be discharged from the hospital.

“Over the past twenty-four hours, the president has continued to improve,” Conley told reporters. “He’s met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria. He’ll receive another dose of Remdesivir here today, and then we plan to get him home.” Conley cautioned that although the president was “not out of the woods yet,” he has not had a fever for the past 72 hours and his blood oxygen levels are normal.

Trump was flown to Walter Reed on Friday after physicians administered supplemental oxygen. White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows confirmed on Saturday that officials were concerned about Trump’s health, but that his condition had improved after arriving at the hospital.

A number of officials in the president’s inner circle have tested positive for coronavirus over the past several days. Most recently on Monday morning, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed she had contracted the illness and would continue to work from quarantine.

Senators Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), Mike Lee (R., Utah), and Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) have all tested positive, as well as former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, White House senior aide Hope Hicks, and former adviser Kellyanne Conway. Some of the officials who contracted coronavirus sat together in close proximity during the announcement of Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.