News

Politics & Policy

Trump Says He’ll Leave Hospital Monday, Urges Americans Not to Let COVID ‘Dominate’ Their Lives

By
President Trump waves to supporters as he rides by in the presidential motorcade in Bethesda, Md., October 4, 2020. (Cheriss May/Reuters)

President Trump announced that he will leave Walter Reed Medical Center Monday evening, after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said at a press conference that Trump was ready to be discharged from the hospital.

Comments

“Over the past twenty-four hours, the president has continued to improve,” Conley told reporters. “He’s met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria. He’ll receive another dose of Remdesivir here today, and then we plan to get him home.” Conley cautioned that although the president was “not out of the woods yet,” he has not had a fever for the past 72 hours and his blood oxygen levels are normal.

Trump was flown to Walter Reed on Friday after physicians administered supplemental oxygen. White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows confirmed on Saturday that officials were concerned about Trump’s health, but that his condition had improved after arriving at the hospital.

A number of officials in the president’s inner circle have tested positive for coronavirus over the past several days. Most recently on Monday morning, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed she had contracted the illness and would continue to work from quarantine.

Senators Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), Mike Lee (R., Utah), and Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) have all tested positive, as well as former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, White House senior aide Hope Hicks, and former adviser Kellyanne Conway. Some of the officials who contracted coronavirus sat together in close proximity during the announcement of Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

White House

HIPAA Applies to the President, Too

By
On the menu today: HIPAA, the American Medical Association’s code of ethics, and other factors that prevent the president’s doctor, Sean Conley, from revealing too many details of President Trump’s condition without the patient’s permission; wondering just how reliable the rapid tests used by the White ... Read More
White House

HIPAA Applies to the President, Too

By
On the menu today: HIPAA, the American Medical Association’s code of ethics, and other factors that prevent the president’s doctor, Sean Conley, from revealing too many details of President Trump’s condition without the patient’s permission; wondering just how reliable the rapid tests used by the White ... Read More
Education

Air Rushes Out of the College Bubble

By
If there's a silver lining to COVID-19 other than improving people's hygiene, it is the way the pandemic is deflating the college bubble. There's plenty of evidence and, in this Oct. 1 Wall Street Journal piece, Steve Moore provides a bit more. He writes about his son's experience at Villanova. Instead of ... Read More
Education

Air Rushes Out of the College Bubble

By
If there's a silver lining to COVID-19 other than improving people's hygiene, it is the way the pandemic is deflating the college bubble. There's plenty of evidence and, in this Oct. 1 Wall Street Journal piece, Steve Moore provides a bit more. He writes about his son's experience at Villanova. Instead of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

To Save the Lie, Lie Some More

By
Slate's Mark Joseph Stern is upset by Justices Thomas and Alito, who have today issued a warning about a problem that has been obvious to everyone since at least 2015: https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1313110698201841665 By "jaw-dropping rant," Stern means that Thomas and Alito outlined calmly why it ... Read More
Law & the Courts

To Save the Lie, Lie Some More

By
Slate's Mark Joseph Stern is upset by Justices Thomas and Alito, who have today issued a warning about a problem that has been obvious to everyone since at least 2015: https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1313110698201841665 By "jaw-dropping rant," Stern means that Thomas and Alito outlined calmly why it ... Read More