Trump Announces Israel and Morocco Agree to Normalize Relations

The Israeli flag flies near the Western Wall in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque in Jerusalem’s old city. (Reinhard Krause/Reuters)

President Trump announced Thursday that Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize relations.

Under Morocco’s deal with the U.S., the country will “resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability,” the White House said. Liaison offices in Tel Aviv and Rabat will reopen immediately, with embassies on track to open at a later date.

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

The agreement is the fourth between Arab and Israeli countries over the last four months and is part of a series of agreements with Arab nations that were previously hostile toward Israel.

In October, Trump announced that Sudan would recognize Israel and begin to normalize relations with the Jewish state.

The U.S. has also overseen agreements between Israel and two other Arab states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The last Middle Eastern country to recognize Israel before this year’s peace agreements was Jordan in the 1990s.

