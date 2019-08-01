Trump Announces New 10 Percent Tariff on $300 Billion in Chinese Goods

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House in Washington, D.C., July 24, 2019. (Mary F. Calvert/Reuters)

President Trump announced Thursday that he will impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion in Chinese goods beginning September 1, further escalating the ongoing trade war between China and the U.S. at a crucial moment in their relationship.

Trump announced the latest tariffs on Twitter days after high-level talks between Chinese and American negotiations resumed in Shanghai following a nearly two-month hiatus.

…buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die! Trade talks are continuing, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

…We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

The White House said Wednesday that the talks in Shanghai were “constructive” and will continue in Washington next month.

“The Chinese side confirmed their commitment to increase purchases of United States agricultural exports. The meetings were constructive, and we expect negotiations on an enforceable trade deal to continue in Washington, D.C., in early September,” read a statement issued by the White House press secretary.

During the trade talks Tuesday, Trump criticized China’s negotiators for failing to follow through on a promise to increase the country’s consumption of American agricultural products, as they allegedly promised to do in June. He also suggested that they may be intentionally stalling negotiations in hopes that he will be defeated in 2020.

..My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit. They should probably wait out our Election to see if we get one of the Democrat stiffs like Sleepy Joe. Then they could make a GREAT deal, like in past 30 years, and continue — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Trump reached a temporary truce with Chinese president Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in June, weeks after trade talks broke down and the U.S. imposed tariffs on some $200 billion in Chinese imports.