Trump Announces Sudan Will Join UAE, Bahrain in Recognizing Israel

President Donald Trump speaks about the decision to rescind Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 23, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump announced Friday that Sudan will recognize Israel and begin to normalize relations with the Jewish state, part of a series of agreements with Arab nations that were previously hostile toward Israel.

The announcement comes just after Trump said he has informed Congress of his plan to remove Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism provided the Arab nation pays $335 million to American terror victims and their families.

The U.S. has also overseen agreements between Israel and two other Arab states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

