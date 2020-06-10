Trump Approval Plummets Ten Points in Less Than a Month in New Gallup Poll

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs on travel to Phoenix, Ariz., from the South Lawn of the White House, May 5, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump’s job approval rating has dropped by 10 points in less than a month, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

As late as mid-May, 49 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s job performance in the same poll. That approval has since dropped to 39 percent, moving closer to the president’s average job approval rating of 40 percent throughout his term. (The latest poll was conducted from May 28 through June 4.)

Of the past eight U.S. presidents, only two received worse approval ratings than Trump at the same point in their terms: George H.W. Bush, who stood at 37 percent in June 1992, and Jimmy Carter, at 32 percent in July 1980. Neither of them were reelected.

Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama were reelected with approval ratings of 49 percent and 46 percent, respectively.

Over the past few weeks, Trump’s approval rating has fallen among Republicans, Democrats, and Independents.

Among Republicans, 85 percent approve of the president’s performance, down seven points since mid-May; support among Independents fell seven points to 39 percent; and approval among Democrats fell nine points to just 5 percent.

The Gallup poll comes after the president’s approval rating fell to its lowest level in two years in a Rasmussen survey released at the end of May.

The president has seen his approval ratings drop even as much of the U.S. is moving to lift restrictions on businesses and gatherings imposed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. At the same time, the country has been wracked by massive demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. Those demonstrations have often devolved into rioting and looting

