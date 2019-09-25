News

White House

Trump Asked Zelensky to Work with Giuliani to Investigate Origins of Mueller Probe

By
(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

President Trump asked Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to have Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate the origins of the Mueller probe, according to a transcript of a phone conversation between the two leaders made public by the White House on Wednesday morning.

Trump suggested that Giuliani look into Ukrainian involvement in Russian-led efforts to disrupt the 2016 presidential elections.

“I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine,” Trump said. “They say Crowdstrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people … The server, they say Ukraine has it.”

Crowdstrike was one of the cybersecurity companies hired to investigate cyber attacks on the Democratic National Committee in 2016. The companies traced the hacks to Russian intelligence services.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec confirmed on Wednesday that “A Department of Justice team led by U.S. Attorney John Durham is separately exploring the extent to which a number of countries, including Ukraine, played a role in the counterintelligence investigation directed at the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.”

It was Zelensky, however, who first suggested that Trump send Giuliani to Ukraine to meet with him. Zelensky also told Trump he was intent on rooting out endemic corruption in the country.

Comments

Trump released the transcript of the call after Democrats accused the President of pressuring Zelensky to investigate the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, who used to have business holdings in Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that she would begin an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Comments

Most Popular

Energy & Environment

Don’t Listen to Greta Thunberg

By
Greta Thunberg needs to get a grip. The celebrity teen climate activist addressed the United Nations and excoriated the assembled worthies: “You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Someone may have stolen her childhood, ... Read More
U.S.

Our Privileged Scolds

By
One theme of the Democratic debates is collective furor — at whom or what is not always clear, other than at Americans who voted for Trump. Or perhaps at America itself for failing the expectations of our moral betters? Yet such rage is so deeply embedded in hypocrisy that it is not merely hard to take; it’s ... Read More
World

Justin Trudeau, Identity-Politics Hypocrite

By
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is desperately trying to apologize for the multiple times he appeared in blackface. He has asked for forgiveness, blaming his behavior on the fact that he comes from “a place of privilege.” But now, he adds, “I have to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind ... Read More
White House

Team Trump’s Unconvincing Ukraine Spin

By
What offends me most about the whistleblower-Ukraine-Biden story isn’t the obvious corruption of it all. It’s the way members of Team Trump assume we’re all idiots who won’t notice they’ve abruptly shifted their narrative. At first, it seemed like a familiar scenario of allegations met with denials. ... Read More