Trump Attacks Georgia Gov. for Abandoning Election Fight, Vows to Campaign against Him

President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns with Sen. Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia’s run-off election in Dalton, Ga., January 4, 2021. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

President Trump on Monday pledged to campaign against Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, a sign that he will seek retribution against those who did not support his unfounded claims that the election was rigged.

“I’ll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor, I guarantee you that,” he said during a rally in Georgia for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue on the eve of the runoff elections.

He went on to criticize Kemp and “crazy” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both of whom have pushed back against Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread election fraud — saying they’re “petrified” of former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“They say they’re Republicans, I really don’t think they are,” he said. “They can’t be.”

President Trump opened his remarks at the rally saying he had run in two elections and “won both of them.” He continued, as he has since the November 3 election, to maintain that the election was “rigged” and that he won by a “landslide,” without offering any evidence.

President-elect Joe Biden won the election with 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232 votes. Biden also won the popular vote, with roughly 81 million votes to Trump’s 74 million votes.

“If the liberal Democrats take the Senate and the White House — and they’re not taking this White House — we’re going to fight like hell, I’ll tell you right now,” Trump said.

In the three-week stretch after Election Day, Trump and the Republican Party raised $207.5 million in an effort to contest the election. Trump’s legal team struggled, however, losing roughly 60 lawsuits and winning only one.

His Trump Make America Great Again Committee raised $121.7 million in that period, having only raised $$44.8 million in the 20 days leading up to and including Election Day.

Trump is expected to use the post-election funds to wield influence in the party.

“The Democrats are trying to steal the White House, you can’t let them steal the U.S. Senate,” Trump said.

“David and Kelly are running against the most extreme liberal candidates in the history of your state,” he said.

