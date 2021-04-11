Trump Blasts McConnell in Expletive-Filled Speech at Mar-a-Lago

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., February 28, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Reuters)

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday took aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Anthony Fauci, and former Vice President Mike Pence in an expletive-laced, off-script speech at a major Republican National Committee donor gathering.

“If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a b****, Mitch McConnell, they would never allow it to happen,” Trump said, according to the Washington Post, referring to the certification of the 2020 election results.

“They would have fought it,” Trump said at the event at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., where he also claimed the election was “bulls—.” However, election officials across the country have said there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

He also said he was “disappointed” that Pence did not fight the certification of the election on January 6 when he presided over a joint session of Congress at the Capitol to finalize the results — the same day pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol.

“I wish that Mike Pence had the courage to send it back to the legislatures,” Trump said of the Electoral College results, according to the Post. “I like him so much. I was so disappointed.”

The former president also blasted Fauci while talking up his own response to the pandemic last year. He mocked how the doctor’s position changed from advising against wearing masks early in the pandemic to now advising Americans to wear “five” masks, after coming out in support of double masking.

“Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?” he said.

While the 45th president didn’t say whether he is planning another bid for the presidency, he promised that a Republican candidate would win the White House in 2024.

If Trump decides to run, that announcement will likely come after the 2022 midterms, he said, according to Reuters.

