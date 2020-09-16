News

Politics & Policy

Trump Calls on Senate Republicans to Support ‘Much Higher’ Coronavirus Relief Spending

By
President Trump speaks to reporters along the driveway before departing in Washington, D.C., September 15, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

President Trump called on Senate Republicans Wednesday to support “much higher” spending for a prospective coronavirus relief bill, surprising members of the caucus who have advocated for a more constrained approach compared to previous relief legislation.

House Democrats passed a bill in May that would include a new round of $1,200 stimulus checks to all Americans, while the bill would see $3 trillion in overall new spending. Republicans in the Senate countered with a pared-down $300 billion relief bill, which was blocked by Senate Democrats.

Republicans have generally opposed additional stimulus checks and have pushed to include liability legislation that would shield companies from some coronavirus-related lawsuits. Democrats have supported stimulus checks while decrying attempts to pass liability protections.

“Democrats are ‘heartless’. They don’t want to give STIMULUS PAYMENTS to people who desperately need the money, and whose fault it was NOT that the plague came in from China,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans, it all comes back to the USA anyway (one way or another!).”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany later clarified that Trump supports a bill of at least $500 billion in relief spending, as well as stimulus checks for Americans.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) welcomed the president’s remarks.

“We are encouraged that after months of the Senate Republicans insisting on shortchanging the massive needs of the American people, President Trump is now calling on Republicans to ‘go for the much higher numbers’ in the next coronavirus relief package,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

Comments

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R., S.D.) cautioned that Republicans could not easily agree raise spending levels.

“I’m not sure what higher numbers, what that means. That probably needs to get translated for us,” Thune told the Washington Post. “But I know kind of what the threshold is for what we can get Republican votes for in the Senate, and I think if the number gets too high anything that got passed in the Senate would be passed mostly with Democrat votes and a handful of Republicans, so it’s going to have to stay in sort of a realistic range.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

A Surprising Minnesota Poll

By
On the menu today: A new poll in Minnesota seems way out of whack from past polls and expectations; Trump offers his trademark clear and insightful perspective on wearing masks; an example of hyperbolic headline-writing; and in a few states, the election has already begun. A ‘Say What?’ Poll Result in ... Read More
Elections

A Surprising Minnesota Poll

By
On the menu today: A new poll in Minnesota seems way out of whack from past polls and expectations; Trump offers his trademark clear and insightful perspective on wearing masks; an example of hyperbolic headline-writing; and in a few states, the election has already begun. A ‘Say What?’ Poll Result in ... Read More
White House

Cancel Culture Comes to Medicine

By
Cancel culture has come to medicine. Dr. Scott Atlas, who was chairman of neuroradiology at Stanford’s medical school until 2012 and more recently a senior fellow at the university’s Hoover Institution, has been singled out for professional erasure by 98 of his former Stanford medical, epidemiological, and ... Read More
White House

Cancel Culture Comes to Medicine

By
Cancel culture has come to medicine. Dr. Scott Atlas, who was chairman of neuroradiology at Stanford’s medical school until 2012 and more recently a senior fellow at the university’s Hoover Institution, has been singled out for professional erasure by 98 of his former Stanford medical, epidemiological, and ... Read More
Elections

Illegitimate Illegitimacy

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a newsletter about culture, language, and the necessary evil of politics. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would appreciate it if you would — follow this link. Legitimacy Roulette Legitimacy is a thorny problem in politics, because the notion itself ... Read More
Elections

Illegitimate Illegitimacy

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a newsletter about culture, language, and the necessary evil of politics. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would appreciate it if you would — follow this link. Legitimacy Roulette Legitimacy is a thorny problem in politics, because the notion itself ... Read More
U.S.

The Police Heroism in Compton

By
Last Friday, when we marked the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one thing that did not get enough attention was the sacrifice of the police, firefighters, and other first responders, hundreds of whom were killed that day. First responders is an apt term for them. They are the people who show up. ... Read More
U.S.

The Police Heroism in Compton

By
Last Friday, when we marked the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one thing that did not get enough attention was the sacrifice of the police, firefighters, and other first responders, hundreds of whom were killed that day. First responders is an apt term for them. They are the people who show up. ... Read More
World

When the United States Stands Alone

By
There’s going to be a lot of talk about the U.N. over the next couple of weeks. The 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly will kick off with speeches by President Trump and other world leaders next week. And the U.N. Human Rights Council is currently meeting in Geneva, as China works to bring international ... Read More
World

When the United States Stands Alone

By
There’s going to be a lot of talk about the U.N. over the next couple of weeks. The 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly will kick off with speeches by President Trump and other world leaders next week. And the U.N. Human Rights Council is currently meeting in Geneva, as China works to bring international ... Read More