News

Elections

Trump Campaign Declares Victory in Pennsylvania Despite Ballots Still Being Counted

By
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump reacts to early results from the presidential election in Washington, D.C., November 4, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Donald Trump’s campaign on Wednesday declared victory in Pennsylvania, though hundreds of thousands of votes are still to be counted.

Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters the campaign is “declaring a victory in Pennsylvania,” saying they had won the battleground state “based on math” though the Associated Press and other outlets have said the race is too close to call.

The campaign also revealed it had filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan to temporarily halt counting of ballots. In Michigan, the campaign contended it wasn’t given “meaningful access” to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.

The announcement comes shortly after the AP projected Democrat Joe Biden had won in another battleground state, Wisconsin, giving Biden 248 electoral votes to Trumps’ 214, with 76 yet to be called, per the AP. To claim victory, a candidate will need to reach 270 electoral votes.

Trump’s campaign said earlier Wednesday it would demand a recount in Wisconsin citing “reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results.”

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” Stepien said.

Comments

Twenty electoral votes are up for grabs in Pennsylvania, which the president won four years ago by 44,292 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. His 2016 victory made him the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

The last Democrat to lose Pennsylvania but win the White House was Harry Truman in 1948.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

No Clear Winner Yet

By
On the menu today: We don’t have a declared winner in the presidential race as of this writing, but last night taught us a lot. Twelve Big Lessons from Last Night and This Morning Wow. As of this writing, we don’t have a clear president-elect. You would probably rather be in Joe Biden’s position than ... Read More
Elections

No Clear Winner Yet

By
On the menu today: We don’t have a declared winner in the presidential race as of this writing, but last night taught us a lot. Twelve Big Lessons from Last Night and This Morning Wow. As of this writing, we don’t have a clear president-elect. You would probably rather be in Joe Biden’s position than ... Read More
Elections

No, Every Vote Does Not Count

By
The latest talking point in the election coverage, which I’ve seen or heard in several places today, is that the Supreme Court has validated the mail-in, depot-drop, and ballot-counting procedures that have been ginned up by state courts and election-board bureaucrats. This is wrong. The Supreme Court has not ... Read More
Elections

No, Every Vote Does Not Count

By
The latest talking point in the election coverage, which I’ve seen or heard in several places today, is that the Supreme Court has validated the mail-in, depot-drop, and ballot-counting procedures that have been ginned up by state courts and election-board bureaucrats. This is wrong. The Supreme Court has not ... Read More
Elections

A Pro-Trump Appeal to Never Trumpers

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
Elections

A Pro-Trump Appeal to Never Trumpers

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
Film & TV

Saturday Night Live and Its Mean-Spirited Players

By
The night before the election, the cabal at NBC’s Saturday Night Live got in one last prejudiced shot at the presidential race with a nationally broadcast but awkwardly titled network program, “Saturday Night Live (SNL Election Special), November 2, 2020.” Not much wit in that title, probably because wit ... Read More
Film & TV

Saturday Night Live and Its Mean-Spirited Players

By
The night before the election, the cabal at NBC’s Saturday Night Live got in one last prejudiced shot at the presidential race with a nationally broadcast but awkwardly titled network program, “Saturday Night Live (SNL Election Special), November 2, 2020.” Not much wit in that title, probably because wit ... Read More