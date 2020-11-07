Trump Campaign Refuses to Concede as Networks Call Election for Joe Biden

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Fla., October 16, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The Trump campaign refused to concede defeat in the presidential race on Saturday after networks projected a win for Joe Biden.

The Democratic nominee is projected to win at least 290 electoral votes, with victories predicted in Pennsylvania and Nevada, according to the Associated Press. However, President Trump and allies have repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the election is being “stolen” due to widespread voter fraud.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a statement after multiple networks called a victory for Biden. “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

Trump added, “The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.”

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, mocked the declarations of a Biden victory at a press conference in Philadelphia. Biden’s win was announced by the AP, Fox News, CNN, and NBC.

“All the networks!” Giuliani said, throwing up his arms. “We have to forget about the law! Judges don’t count!”

Giuliani went on, “Don’t be ridiculous, networks don’t get to decide elections. Courts do.”

Biden’s victory was decided by relatively narrow margins in many swing states, including in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. The Trump campaign has vowed to call for a recount in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, elections officials in Georgia have already said the state will carry out a recount, because of the thin margin between votes for Biden and Trump. With 99 percent of the Georgia vote tallied as of Saturday, Biden leads Trump by less than 8,000 votes.

