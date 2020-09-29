Trump-Campaign Requests Candidates’ Ears Be Inspected for Electronic Devices ahead of Debate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to union carpenters during a campaign event in Hermantown, Minn., September 18, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The Trump-campaign has requested that third parties be allowed to inspect the ears of each candidate before Tuesday night’s presidential debate, in order to check for an electronic device, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Negotiations are still ongoing for some of the rules for the Tuesday night debate as well as the other two upcoming debates, a Trump-campaign source told Fox.

The Biden campaign agreed to allow for a third party to check candidates’ ears several days ago, sources told the Washington Post‘s Ebony Bowden. However, the Biden-campaign is now refusing to submit to the inspection.

Trump’s team has already denied a request by the Biden-campaign to allow for two breaks during the 90-minute debate.

“Our guy doesn’t need breaks. He gives 90-minute speeches all the time,” the Trump-campaign source said.

The debate will take place at Case-Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the first time the presidential nominees will debate face-to-face.

President Trump has sought to play up concerns about Biden’s health in the run-up to the debate. Republicans as well as Democrats have complained about Biden’s relatively light campaign schedule, in which the campaign has regularly put a “lid” on events before 12 p.m.

However, Biden remains the frontrunner in most national polls, and polling averages by RealClearPolitics have consistently shown Biden ahead of Trump. The Biden-campaign has sought to capitalize on widespread disapproval of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 205,000 Americans.

Additionally, Ohio governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, has called up 300 National Guard members to help provide security for Tuesday’s debate. The reinforcements come after large-scale demonstrations and riots have swept through American cities over the summer.

