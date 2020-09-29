News

Elections

Trump-Campaign Requests Candidates’ Ears Be Inspected for Electronic Devices ahead of Debate

By
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to union carpenters during a campaign event in Hermantown, Minn., September 18, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The Trump-campaign has requested that third parties be allowed to inspect the ears of each candidate before Tuesday night’s presidential debate, in order to check for an electronic device, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Negotiations are still ongoing for some of the rules for the Tuesday night debate as well as the other two upcoming debates, a Trump-campaign source told Fox.

The Biden campaign agreed to allow for a third party to check candidates’ ears several days ago, sources told the Washington Post‘s Ebony Bowden. However, the Biden-campaign is now refusing to submit to the inspection.

Trump’s team has already denied a request by the Biden-campaign to allow for two breaks during the 90-minute debate.

“Our guy doesn’t need breaks. He gives 90-minute speeches all the time,” the Trump-campaign source said.

The debate will take place at Case-Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the first time the presidential nominees will debate face-to-face.

President Trump has sought to play up concerns about Biden’s health in the run-up to the debate. Republicans as well as Democrats have complained about Biden’s relatively light campaign schedule, in which the campaign has regularly put a “lid” on events before 12 p.m.

Comments

However, Biden remains the frontrunner in most national polls, and polling averages by RealClearPolitics have consistently shown Biden ahead of Trump. The Biden-campaign has sought to capitalize on widespread disapproval of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 205,000 Americans.

Additionally, Ohio governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, has called up 300 National Guard members to help provide security for Tuesday’s debate. The reinforcements come after large-scale demonstrations and riots have swept through American cities over the summer.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Media

Three Cheers for Ruth Graham

By
In her piece in the New York Times today, Ruth Graham captured something quite true: Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is a cultural moment for conservative women. We don’t like to talk in terms of trailblazing, because these words have ideological implications. But we all remember the “mommy wars” when moms ... Read More
Media

Three Cheers for Ruth Graham

By
In her piece in the New York Times today, Ruth Graham captured something quite true: Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is a cultural moment for conservative women. We don’t like to talk in terms of trailblazing, because these words have ideological implications. But we all remember the “mommy wars” when moms ... Read More
Sports

It’s Time for a Change in Leadership

By
A lot of people -- including me -- will tell you he didn’t belong in the top job. We will tell you that nothing in his past performance indicated that he could handle the responsibility or had the right temperament for the pressures of leadership. Some of us opposed him before he stepped through the door and ... Read More
Sports

It’s Time for a Change in Leadership

By
A lot of people -- including me -- will tell you he didn’t belong in the top job. We will tell you that nothing in his past performance indicated that he could handle the responsibility or had the right temperament for the pressures of leadership. Some of us opposed him before he stepped through the door and ... Read More
White House

Obama Wrote Trump a $73 Million Check

By
The New York Times’ big exposé on President Trump's tax returns flags some things that may be dodgy but mainly it just confirms what everybody (including Trump) has always said -- there are a lot of loopholes in the tax code that a savvy operator can exploit. Whose fault is that? The system long predates ... Read More
White House

Obama Wrote Trump a $73 Million Check

By
The New York Times’ big exposé on President Trump's tax returns flags some things that may be dodgy but mainly it just confirms what everybody (including Trump) has always said -- there are a lot of loopholes in the tax code that a savvy operator can exploit. Whose fault is that? The system long predates ... Read More
PC Culture

Wokes, Trads, and Nones

By
Matthew Schmitz offers a provocative thesis in Tablet. He divides our culture-war camps into three: the Woke, who are anti-racist politically correct progressive true believers currently seeking cultural hegemony. Opposed to them are the Trads and the Nones. The Trads are traditional, religious, and conservative. ... Read More
PC Culture

Wokes, Trads, and Nones

By
Matthew Schmitz offers a provocative thesis in Tablet. He divides our culture-war camps into three: the Woke, who are anti-racist politically correct progressive true believers currently seeking cultural hegemony. Opposed to them are the Trads and the Nones. The Trads are traditional, religious, and conservative. ... Read More
International

‘Nothing Is So Permanent As . . . .’

By
Here’s the Economist from July, describing the deal in Brussels under which (subject to various approvals) the EU agreed both its latest multi-year budget and a COVID-19 rescue package: The deal has two elements: the regular EU budget, or multiannual financial framework (MFF), worth nearly €1.1trn ($1.3tn) ... Read More
International

‘Nothing Is So Permanent As . . . .’

By
Here’s the Economist from July, describing the deal in Brussels under which (subject to various approvals) the EU agreed both its latest multi-year budget and a COVID-19 rescue package: The deal has two elements: the regular EU budget, or multiannual financial framework (MFF), worth nearly €1.1trn ($1.3tn) ... Read More