Biden Wins Wisconsin as Trump Campaign Demands Recount

A person drops off a ballot at a ballot drop box while people wait in line to cast their ballots, as early voting for the upcoming presidential election begins in Green Bay, Wisc., October 20, 2020. (Gabriela Bhaskar/Reuters)

Joe Biden has won Wisconsin, the Associated Press projected shortly after the Trump campaign vowed to request an immediate recount in the state.

Wisconsin’s ten electoral votes will go to Biden, AP projected, though the president’s campaign will request a recount, which it is allowed to do in the event that the margin of victory is within 1 percentage point. With 95 percent of the estimated vote counted, Biden leads by 20,000 votes, about 0.6 percent.

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be,” Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement on Wednesday.

He continued: “There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

With Biden winning Wisconsin, the Democrat has 248 electoral votes to Trumps’ 214, with 76 yet to be called, per the AP. To claim victory, a candidate will need to reach 270 electoral votes.

The battleground states of Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania are still being counted as the fate of the election hangs in the balance with Election Day come and gone.

While Biden has a small lead in Michigan, it is too close to call. The Trump campaign has filed suit to halt counting of ballots in the state because it contended it wasn’t given “meaningful access” to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.

In Pennsylvania, hundreds of thousands of votes are still to be counted.

The candidates saw tight margins in a number of states and battled over swing states, with Trump winning Florida, the largest battleground state, and Biden flipping Arizona, which has reliably voted Republican in recent elections. In many states, Trump has defied polling, leaving the election much tighter than many had expected.

