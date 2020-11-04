News

Elections

Trump Campaign to Sue to Halt Vote Count in Michigan, Claiming Its Been Deprived of ‘Meaningful Access’ to Polls

By
President Trump speaks about the early results from the presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., November 4, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Donald Trump’s campaign on Wednesday said it had filed a lawsuit in an attempt to halt the vote count in Michigan, a battleground state where Democrat Joe Biden holds a small lead.

The race is still too early to call, but Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the campaign “has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”

Stepien said the campaign filed a suit Wednesday in the Michigan Court of Claims “to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted.”

Michigan, along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are critical swing states that brought Trump to victory in 2016. The Associated Press has projected Biden as the winner in Wisconsin, where the Trump campaign says it will immediately demand a recount. 

It is too early to name a victor Pennsylvania.

