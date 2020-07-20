News

Trump Claims ‘It’s Going To Be Under Control’ as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Surge

By
A paramedic dressed in personal protective equipment exits an ambulance at St. Petersburg General Hospital, where coronavirus cases are being treated, in St. Petersburg, Fla., July 15, 2020. (Octavio Jones/Reuters)

Coronavirus cases continued to rise throughout the country as President Trump attempted to reassure Americans that the outbreak would be brought under control.

Florida reported over 12,000 new cases on Sunday, the fifth straight day in which the state saw over 10,000 daily new cases. Various areas of California including Los Angeles and San Francisco have reimposed business closures after a partial reopening, and new cases throughout the state have risen to almost 10,000 per day.

Meanwhile, Texas reported 7,300 new cases on Sunday, the first day in almost a week below 10,000.

“We have embers and we do have flames,” Trump said of the ongoing outbreaks in an interview on Fox News. “Florida became more flame-like, but it’s–it’s going to be under control.”

Trump added, “Many of those cases are young people that would heal in a day. They have the sniffles and we put it down as a test.”

The president also criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as “a bit of an alarmist” on the coronavirus pandemic. While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield warned last week that the upcoming flu season would be one of the most difficult periods in history for American public health, Trump remained skeptical, saying “I don’t know and I don’t think he knows.”

Fourteen states in the south and west are reporting record numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations, from North Carolina to Texas.  Some states including Alabama have instituted face mask requirements for residents in an attempt to stem the outbreak.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

