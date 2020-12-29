Trump Claims Republicans Opposed to $2,000 Checks ‘Have a Death Wish’

President Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Md., December 23, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

President Trump again called for the Senate to approve $2,000 stimulus checks for most Americans, saying Republicans against the measure had a “death wish.”

The comments came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) blocked an effort by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) to approve the checks by unanimous vote.

Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough! https://t.co/GMotstu7OI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

“Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “$600 IS NOT ENOUGH!”

The latest round of coronavirus relief, a nearly $1 trillion bill passed by Congress following months of deadlocked negotiations, provides for $600 checks to most Americans depending on income level. However, several days before signing the bill, Trump termed the legislation a “disgrace” and called for $2,000 checks for most Americans.

Congressional Democrats promptly backed the idea, and on Monday over two-thirds of House members approved retroactively increasing the value of the checks to $2,000. While most Senate Republicans have been wary of increasing the price tag of the latest relief package, Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida have supported the initiative.

The Senate is also attempting to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual defense spending bill, in spite of Trump’s veto. The president refused to sign the legislation unless lawmakers agreed to eliminate Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which exempts companies from liability for certain posts by third-party users. Senator Bernie Sanders said Monday that he would block the vote overriding Trump’s veto until McConnell holds a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks.

