Trump Commutes Former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich’s Corruption Sentence

By
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich enters the Dirksen Federal building to hear the verdict of his second corruption trial in Chicago, Illinois June 27, 2011. (Frank Polich/Reuters)

President Trump commuted the sentence of former Democratic Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

The president confirmed the move to reporters, calling the initial sentence “ridiculous,” and signaled that Blagojevich had been pursued by “the same group” that investigated the 2016 Trump campaign.

“It was a prosecution by the same people: Comey, Fitzpatrick, the same group . . . That was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence, in my opinion,” Trump said. He added that “I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country.”

Blagojevich is currently serving a 14-year sentence in Colorado federal prison after being found guilty in 2011 of attempting to shop the U.S. Senate seat vacated by former president Barack Obama.

The president has signaled willingness to commute Blagojevich’s sentence in the past, tweeting last August that “many people have asked that I study the possibility” of clemency for a “very severe” sentence.

Trump also pardoned former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was found guilty of tax fraud charges in 2010, and former investment banker Michael R. Milken, who pleaded guilty in 1990 to racketeering and securities fraud charges and was known as the “junk bond king” for his work on Wall Street in the 1980s.

Kerik took to Twitter to thank Trump for his pardon.

Milken said in a statement that he and his family “are very grateful to the President.”

“We look forward to many more years of pursuing our efforts in medical research, education and public health,” Milken said. Speaking to reporters, Trump praised the former financier for an“incredible job” in philanthropy to fund cancer research.

The president also said that he has “total confidence” in attorney general William Barr, who criticized Trump last week for his tweets on the Roger Stone case.

Asked if he was planning on pardoning Stone, Trump said “I haven’t given it any thought.”

Trump also pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr., who was convicted in 1998 over a gambling fraud case, earlier Tuesday.

Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Elections

The Media’s Bernie Sanders Makeover Begins

By
Just you watch: By the time Election Day rolls around in November, liberal columnists will be telling us that Bernie Sanders is the “real conservative” in the presidential race. Many among the center–left commentariat are struggling to come to terms with the likelihood that the Democratic Party will ... Read More
Elections

Elections

There’s Zero Chance Bloomberg Would Pick Hillary

By
There’s no better evidence that Mike Bloomberg’s chances of getting the Democratic nomination are on the rise than the fact that the opportunistic Hillary Clinton is already trying to grab a piece of the action. The Drudge Report startled the political world on Saturday by noting that “sources close to ... Read More
Elections

Religion

Getting Real About Christianity

By
Charlotte, N.C. -- There were women weeping in a chapel here. One woman named Veronica was nearly inconsolable. She was talking about the crucifixion of Christ as if it was happening right then and there. She was feeling it. She was seeing it as the consequences of her sins. She was overwhelmed by the love of a ... Read More
Religion

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Socialism . . . But?

By
For once, conservatives were ahead of the curve. American conservatism functioned as a political mass movement in the postwar era not because of the rhetorical gifts of its chief expositors (William F. Buckley Jr. et al.) nor because of the intellectual prowess of its best and most creative minds (ask George ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

