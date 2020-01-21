News

Immigration

Trump Confirms Plans to Expand Travel Ban to Include Additional Countries

By
A mock-up of banned travellers’ passport is placed outside the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, DC, U.S., April 25, 2018. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

President Trump on Tuesday confirmed that the administration is looking to add to the list of countries covered by the travel ban that bars citizens of certain countries from entering the U.S. on national security grounds.

Trump revealed the administration’s plans to expand the travel ban to the Wall Street Journal at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The president declined to reveal which countries the administration would seek to add to the ban, however.

Any attempts by the administration to expand the controversial travel ban will almost definitely result in legal challenges. The updated version is expected to be released later this month.

The ban currently applies to five Muslim-majority countries, Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen, and prohibits nationals of those countries from crossing the U.S. border. The ban also restricts visas for those from Venezuela and North Korea.  Originally, the White House had proposed including Sudan on the list as well and prohibiting all refugees temporarily for 120 days.

Trump announced the ban in January, 2017, citing terrorism concerns from the countries listed in the order as well as distrust of the way the countries vet their travelers. The order was immediately met with challenges in several federal courts over whether it illegally discriminated against Muslims, with plaintiffs citing Trump’s campaign promise to halt the inflow of all Muslims regardless of their country of origin.

The administration then slightly revised the order, and the Supreme Court approved the implementation of most of it in December, 2017. The Court upheld the current version of the ban last summer.

The U.S. denied tens of thousands more visas in 2018 as a result of the travel ban, cutting visas to applicants from the countries covered by the ban 80 percent since 2016. The U.S. denies close to 4 million visa applications every year for a laundry list of reasons, including criminal activity and not qualifying for the particular visa sought.

White House

The Hole in the Impeachment Case

By
Thought experiment No. 1: Suppose Bob Mueller’s probe actually proves that Donald Trump is under Vladimir Putin’s thumb. Fill in the rest of the blanks with your favorite corruption fantasy: The Kremlin has video of the mogul-turned-president debauching himself in a Moscow hotel; the Kremlin has a bulging ... Read More
Media

Martha McSally’s Blasphemy

By
As I note in my New York Post piece today, I don’t believe that Martha McSally, who is serving her first term in the Senate after being appointed to take John McCain’s seat, is going to be helped much by accusing CNN’s Manu Raju of being a “hack.” Attacking the press might be an effective way to excite ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

People Make New Orleans

By
I had my first taste of southern hospitality the day I moved to New York. A young woman from New Orleans, whom I had met only briefly over Skype (she had advertised a room in the Bronx, though I preferred a room in Manhattan), had asked if anyone would be picking me up from the airport. No, I told her. I didn’t ... Read More
Elections

Lying Liz

By
Ever since she began explaining how her Medicare for all plan would be funded, and how she would pass it, Elizabeth Warren has been sinking. Ahead of last week’s debate, her camp leaked a story that her friend Bernie Sanders met with her in 2018 to discuss plans for 2020, and that at this meeting, Sanders had ... Read More
Elections

Thanks for Nothing, New York Times

By
Imagine how self-important you’d have to be as an institution to decide that the public so craves your political advice and opinion that you need to air an hour-long program dedicated to sharing your painstaking deliberations over who ought to be the Democratic presidential nominee. Next, imagine you’re so ... Read More
