Trump Congratulates ‘QAnon’ Conspiracy Theorist for Congressional Primary Win

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House, July 30, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Donald Trump congratulated Marjorie Taylor Greene, a businesswoman who has expressed support for the conspiracy theory QAnon, for her Congressional primary win in Georgia in a tweet Wednesday, calling her a “future Republican Star.”

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” Trump said. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”

Advertisement

Greene won the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 14th Congressional district, defeating neurosurgeon John Cowan in a primary runoff on Tuesday.

“The GOP establishment, the media, & the radical left, spent months & millions of dollars attacking me,” she tweeted. “Tonight the people of Georgia stood up & said that we will not be intimidated or believe those lies.”

She had placed first in the initial June 9 Republican primary, but was denounced by several GOP officials soon after when videos surfaced in which she made comments they deemed racist and anti-Semitic.

Advertisement

Representative Jody Hice (R., Ga.) withdrew his support for Greene and minority whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana threw his support behind Cowan after social media videos surfaced of Greene complaining of an “Islamic invasion” into government offices, saying black and Hispanic men are held back by “gangs and dealing drugs,” and pushing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jewish billionaire philanthropist George Soros collaborated with the Nazis.

Greene has also expressed support for QAnon, the conspiracy theory popular among many of the president’s supporters. She is an ardent Trump supporter and campaigned on a strongly pro-gun, pro-border wall and anti-abortion message.

Advertisement

Greene will face off against Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November. In 2018, Republican Tom Graves, who did not seek reelection, won the seat with over 76% of the vote in the deep-red district.

“Honestly the local Democratic money is not a lot,” Van Ausdal said. “We need donors to help get out the message and show people that there is an alternative, and a great alternative, to QAnon conspiracies and divisive rhetoric.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.