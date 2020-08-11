News

Politics & Policy

Trump Considers Barring Reentry of Americans Who May Have Coronavirus

By
President Donald Trump gives a coronavirus pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., August 10, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump is reportedly considering temporarily blocking U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents who are abroad from returning home if authorities believe they are infected with the coronavirus.

A proposal draft of the immigration rule obtained by the New York Times said American citizens and permanent residents could be stopped at the border if an official “reasonably believes that the individual either may have been exposed to or is infected with the communicable disease.” The draft did not specify how long individuals would be barred from reentry, but did say that it would be “limited in duration” and must “include appropriate protections to ensure that no Constitutional rights are infringed.”

Federal agencies have been requested to provide the White House with feedback by Tuesday on the proposed rule, which would operate on a limited case by case basis, “only in the rarest of circumstances,” and “when required in the interest of public health.”

The rule would apparently apply to all points of entry to the U.S. including airports and the border with Mexico.

Comments

In March, the U.S. and Mexico agreed to close their shared border to all non-essential travel to curb the international spread of the pandemic. The same week, Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached a similar agreement to close the border to nonessential travel. A week before that, the Trump administration announced a 30-day ban on travel from Europe with certain exceptions and closed its borders to several other countries including Iran, South Korea, and China, where the virus outbreak originated. Since then, the travel bans have been extended, but foreign students from Europe with study visas were exempted last month and allowed to return to the U.S.

The U.S. has recorded more than 5 million cases of the coronavirus across the country, and at least 163,000 people have died after being infected.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Immigration

Going after the Employers of Illegal Aliens

By
One year ago, ICE raided multiple chicken plants in Mississippi, arresting hundreds of illegal aliens. Dozens of them have been convicted of various federal crimes, such as identity theft and document fraud. But what about their employers? Simply arresting a bunch of illegals, and leaving it at that, is both ... Read More
Immigration

Going after the Employers of Illegal Aliens

By
One year ago, ICE raided multiple chicken plants in Mississippi, arresting hundreds of illegal aliens. Dozens of them have been convicted of various federal crimes, such as identity theft and document fraud. But what about their employers? Simply arresting a bunch of illegals, and leaving it at that, is both ... Read More
White House

An Abuse of Presidential Authority

By
President Trump is abusing his authority, just as his predecessor Barack Obama abused his. Two executive actions he took in the name of COVID relief over the weekend are attempts to legislate without the legislature. Trump has for months sought a payroll-tax holiday but encountered bipartisan resistance to the ... Read More
White House

An Abuse of Presidential Authority

By
President Trump is abusing his authority, just as his predecessor Barack Obama abused his. Two executive actions he took in the name of COVID relief over the weekend are attempts to legislate without the legislature. Trump has for months sought a payroll-tax holiday but encountered bipartisan resistance to the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Anarchist Storm over Portland

By
Stephen Peifer, a retired assistant U.S. attorney in Portland, Ore., sat down with National Review’s Luther Abel to discuss the state’s long and infamous struggle with left-wing extremist groups, why federal officers were deployed to Portland, and what makes the current situation in the city uniquely ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Anarchist Storm over Portland

By
Stephen Peifer, a retired assistant U.S. attorney in Portland, Ore., sat down with National Review’s Luther Abel to discuss the state’s long and infamous struggle with left-wing extremist groups, why federal officers were deployed to Portland, and what makes the current situation in the city uniquely ... Read More
Immigration

Did the DACA Ruling Bury Constitutionalism?

By
In reacting to President Trump's recent executive orders, Jim Geraghty asks “Do Americans Even Care If There's a Constitution?" He reluctantly suggests that the answer is “no.” This didn't happen all at once -- Woodrow Wilson was probably the first notable to explicitly express the progressive ... Read More
Immigration

Did the DACA Ruling Bury Constitutionalism?

By
In reacting to President Trump's recent executive orders, Jim Geraghty asks “Do Americans Even Care If There's a Constitution?" He reluctantly suggests that the answer is “no.” This didn't happen all at once -- Woodrow Wilson was probably the first notable to explicitly express the progressive ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trouble with the Curve

By
Unherd -- a British website featuring independent thinkers on the left and right – has a good interview with Anders Tegnell, the epidemiologist who has led the pandemic response in Sweden. Sweden is one of the few western democracies that did not impose a strict de jure lockdown to deal with COVID-19, though as ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trouble with the Curve

By
Unherd -- a British website featuring independent thinkers on the left and right – has a good interview with Anders Tegnell, the epidemiologist who has led the pandemic response in Sweden. Sweden is one of the few western democracies that did not impose a strict de jure lockdown to deal with COVID-19, though as ... Read More