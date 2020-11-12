Trump Considers Founding Digital Media Outlet to ‘Wreck’ Fox News: Report

President Trump approaches reporters as he departs the White House in Washington, D.C., September 30, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump is considering founding a digital media company to compete with Fox News, Axios reported on Thursday.

Trump has complained vociferously in recent months about Fox polls showing he would lose the presidency, and he was furious after the network projected Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona’s electoral votes. Because establishing a cable news alternative to Fox would be expensive and logistically challenging, the president could attempt to found a digital media outlet and try to siphon away Fox subscribers.

Advertisement

“He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it,” a source with knowledge of the plans told Axios.

The president currently claims that Democrats have “stolen” the election for Joe Biden, and may use rallies to amplify claims of voter fraud. At those rallies, the source said, Trump is “going to spend a lot of time slamming Fox.”

Trump engaged in a Twitter tirade on Thursday morning that lent credence to the Axios report, retweeting messages in which users renounced their support for Fox over the network’s alleged support for Democrats.

The president just went through the replies of a four day old @greggutfeld tweet and retweeted all of these replies slamming Fox News and praising @newsmax and @OANN. pic.twitter.com/Q2O5Z3UKrR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 12, 2020

If it is established, Trump’s new media company could be used as one way to retain influence among Republican voters after Biden is inaugurated in January. The Trump campaign confirmed reports that the president is planning to found a leadership PAC, which would allow Trump to funnel donations toward particular political candidates.

Advertisement

“The president always planned to do this, win or lose, so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud,” campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told the New York Times.

Trump has not conceded an election loss to Biden, but is “very aware there is not a path to victory,” a top White House aide told NBC reporter Peter Alexander on Thursday. However, the president is continuing to contest the results as a kind of “theater” because he thinks his supporters “deserve a fight,” the aide said.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.