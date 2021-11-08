Trump Criticizes ‘RINO’ Lawmakers Who Helped Pass Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Then-President Donald Trump listens to a question from reporters next to then—Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2019. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Former President Trump on Sunday said Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill are “RINOs,” or “Republicans in name only” and took a shot at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Very sad that the RINOs in the House and Senate gave Biden and Democrats a victory on the ‘Non-Infrastructure’ Bill,” Trump said in a statement. “Where only 11% of the money being wasted goes to real infrastructure.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“How about all of those Republican Senators that voted thinking that helping the Democrats is such a wonderful thing to do, so politically correct. They just don’t get it!” he added.

Trump’s statement came two days after the House passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in a 228–206 vote, with 13 Republican lawmakers voting with Democrats to pass the bill and six progressive Democrats voting against their party. The bill previously passed the Senate in a 69–30 vote after 19 Republican senators, including McConnell, voted in favor of the bill.

Trump went on to say Democrats will now “go for the big kill — getting their second $1.9 Trillion Bill (really $5 trillion) approved, again with RINO support.”

“All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves, in particular Mitch McConnell, for granting a two month stay which allowed the Democrats time to work things out at our Country’s, and the Republican Party’s expense!” he said.

Trump’s comments are just the latest in a string of criticisms of the infrastructure bill; in August, the former president blasted McConnell and other Republican lawmakers for supporting the bill.

“Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is a disgrace,” Trump said then. “If Mitch McConnell was smart, which we’ve seen no evidence of, he would use the debt ceiling card to negotiate a good infrastructure package.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.