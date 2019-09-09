Trump Denies Involvement in Government Visits to Ireland, Scotland Resorts amid House Dem. Probe

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 18, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump on Monday denied knowledge of an Air Force crew’s stay at his luxury resort in Scotland and added that he was not involved in Vice President Mike Pence’s stay at a Trump resort in Ireland, days after House Democrats opened a probe into government spending at Trump properties.

I know nothing about an Air Force plane landing at an airport (which I do not own and have nothing to do with) near Turnberry Resort (which I do own) in Scotland, and filling up with fuel, with the crew staying overnight at Turnberry (they have good taste!). NOTHING TO DO WITH ME — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

I had nothing to do with the decision of our great @VP Mike Pence to stay overnight at one of the Trump owned resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland. Mike’s family has lived in Doonbeg for many years, and he thought that during his very busy European visit, he would stop and see his family! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

An Air National Guard crew stopped at Trump’s Turnberry resort outside Glasgow, Scotland during a spring trip from the U.S. to Kuwait. Pence stayed at the Doonbeg resort last week, nearly 200 miles away from the official meetings in Dublin that were the purpose of his visit to the country. House Democrats then intensified their interest in President Trump’s alleged efforts to encourage government spending at his luxury resorts, requesting information on the matter in several letters released Friday.

The House Judiciary and Oversight Committees have asked for records regarding Pence’s stay at the Doonbeg resort as well as Trump’s suggestion that the 2020 G-7 summit be held at Trump National Doral Miami. The Committees said such overlap between the administration and the president’s businesses may be unconstitutional and noted that the matter is significant for lawmakers as they weigh whether to recommend impeachment for Trump.

Trump has also defended his suggestion of hosting word leaders at his Miami resort, noting, “it’s very importantly only five minutes from the airport.”