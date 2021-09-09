Trump Endorses Primary Challenger to Liz Cheney

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) delivers an opening statement during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 27, 2021. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Former President Trump endorsed a primary challenger to Wyoming representative Liz Cheney on Thursday.

Trump is backing former Republican National Committee member Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat Cheney, a frequent critic of the former president. Hageman filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission just an hour before Trump made his endorsement, Forbes reported.

“Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First,” claimed Trump in his endorsement. “Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats [sic] number one sound provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney.”

Cheney responded via Twitter, “here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it.”

Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it. pic.twitter.com/VmET1JUs12 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 9, 2021

She later issued the following statement:

“I am honored to represent the people of Wyoming and proud of my strong conservative record. I look forward to an extended public debate about the importance of the rule of law and the solemn duty of elected officials to uphold the Constitution. It is tragic that some in this race have sacrificed those principles, and their duty to the people of Wyoming, out of fear and in favor of loyalty to a former president who deliberately misled the American people about the 2020 election, provoked an attack on the U.S. Capitol, and failed to perform his duties as president as the violence ensued.”

