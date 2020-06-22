News

Politics & Policy

Trump Expected to Extend Visa Restrictions on Some Foreign Workers

By
President Donald Trump speaks during his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., June 20, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Trump will extend visa restrictions on some foreign workers until the end of this year, Politico reported on Monday.

Trump implemented a 60-day “pause” on applications for permanent residencies in April, but with broad exemptions for workers applying for temporary residencies, including 85,000 workers on H1-B visas. That order will now be expanded somewhat to include skilled workers and seasonal workers in fields such as housekeeping, construction, and landscaping, sources familiar with the matter told Politico.

However, broad exemptions from restrictions will still apply, including for health care professionals. It is not clear which specific visas will be restricted under the new rules.

“You need [foreign workers] for big businesses where they have certain people that have been coming in for a long time,” Trump told Fox News on Saturday. The president will sign at least one executive order on the issue on Monday.

Trump has made restrictions on both legal and illegal immigration a centerpiece of his reelection campaign. However, the president’s April restriction on immigration, touted as a means of protecting American workers laid off during the coronavirus pandemic, was criticized by conservatives due to broad exemptions.

“Briefly delaying green cards for people, most of whom are already in the U.S. and working, and ignoring work visas doesn’t help U.S. workers and doesn’t ease pressure on hospitals,” Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, said at the time. “This looks more like a political gesture than a serious policy move.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

NR PLUS World

Vive la Liberté

By
In the United States, the Purge is well under way. How ridiculous is it? Equity Prime Mortgage, a lender in Georgia, has just canned its human-resources director because her stepson is Garrett Rolfe, a former policeman charged with murder in the June 12 killing of Rayshard Brooks, and she apparently believes this ... Read More
Culture

Re: Stone Mountain

By
Kyle has written a fantastically well-done (of course) piece in response to my column arguing against Confederate statues. I’d make a couple of points in reply. Kyle implies that I think if we ditch a Confederate statues, we’ll be in a better position to defend other, worthier statues. I say no such thing, ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, N.C., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
Culture

What About Stone Mountain?

By
If you’ve ever seen the Stone Mountain carving of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson in Georgia, you’ll never forget it. I saw it as a boy, having no idea what it meant or much knowledge about the trio it celebrated, but it has stuck in my mind like few sites I’ve ever seen. It is the ... Read More
