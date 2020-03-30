Trump Extends Coronavirus Distancing Guidelines through April

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 29, 2020. (Al Drago/Reuters)

President Trump on Sunday extended his administration’s guidelines for social distancing for stemming the spread of the coronavirus to last through the end of April, scrapping his initial goal of reinvigorating the economy by Easter Sunday.

“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won,” Trump said at Sunday’s briefing with the administration’s Coronavirus Task Force. “That would be the greatest loss of all.”

Advertisement

The president urged Americans to continue to follow the administration’s guidelines that have been in place for about two weeks of refraining from going out to restaurants and bars, only traveling for essential purposes, and not gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

“The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end,” Trump said.

Trump said the country would likely see the highest number of deaths in about two weeks, when the guidelines were set to expire, but said he expects the U.S. will be “well on our way to recovery” by June 1.

Advertisement

The recommendation to extend the social distancing guidelines came from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical expert on the administration’s coronavirus task force and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci predicted Sunday that 100,000 to 200,000 people could die from the virus and millions could be infected before the spread is halted.

“I want the American people to know that your selfless, inspiring and valiant efforts are saving countless lives,” Trump said. “You are making the difference.”

Advertisement

The coronavirus has infected nearly 142,000 people in the U.S., and more than 2,300 people have died from the respiratory illness.