Trump Free of COVID Symptoms, Has Developed Antibodies, Doctor Says

President Donald Trump pulls off his mask after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center, October 5, 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

President Trump is now free of coronavirus symptoms and appears to have developed antibodies to the virus, Trump’s physician Sean Conley said on Wednesday.

The president revealed early Friday morning that he had tested positive for the illness, and was airlifted to the hospital that day after a drop in his blood oxygen levels forced physicians to administer supplemental oxygen. On Monday, doctors cleared the president to return to the White House, where he is currently recovering.

“The president this morning says ‘I feel great!’ His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range,” Conley wrote in a memo to the White House. “He’s now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization.”

Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he intends to participate in person at the upcoming presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, coronavirus patients generally cease to be contagious ten days after the complete dissipation of symptoms.

“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “It will be great!”

Biden told reporters on Tuesday night that the president should not debate if he still has coronavirus by the time of the debate.

“I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden said. “I’m not sure what President Trump is all about now, I don’t know what his status is. I’m looking forward to being able to debate him. But I just hope all the protocols are followed, what’s necessary at the time.”

