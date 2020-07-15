News

U.S.

Trump Gave CIA Authorization to Increase Aggressive Cyber Attacks: Report

By
CIA Headquarters Building in McLean, Va. (Larry Downing/Reuters)

President Trump gave the Central Intelligence Agency authorization to expand the scope of cyber attacks against foreign nations in a secret ruling in 2018, Yahoo! News reported on Wednesday.

The ruling, known as a presidential finding, allowed the CIA to authorize more of its own cyber operations without obtaining direct approval from the White House.

Drafted by the CIA and promoted by the National Security Council, the ruling “gave the agency very specific authorities to really take the fight offensively to a handful of adversarial countries,” a former U.S. government official told Yahoo!. The ruling mentions China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea as examples of “adversarial” nations, and lowers the burden of proof required to conduct cyber operations against foreign charities, religious institutions, or businesses that are suspected of working for foreign governments.

“Before, you would need years of signals and dozens of pages of intelligence to show that this thing is a de facto arm of the government,” a former official said. But now, “as long as you can show that it vaguely looks like the charity is working on behalf of that government, then you’re good.”

Trump did sign off on a cyber attack on Iran in June 2019, after Iran shot down an U.S. surveillance drone. The cyber attack targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps computers used to plan raids on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, the Washington Post reported at the time.

While many in the CIA were reportedly elated with the new order, there was some pushback within the U.S. government against certain operations such as “document dumping.” In December of 2019, hackers exposed 15 million bank accounts of Iranian citizens in a cyber attack believed to be carried out by a state or state-sponsored organization. All of the affected banks were sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018 for allegedly transferring money to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Our government is basically turning into f****ing WikiLeaks [by using] secure communications on the dark web with dissidents, hacking and dumping,” another former official lamented.

The CIA did not comment on the report and the National Security Council did not respond to Yahoo’s request for comment.

Comments

The news comes in the midst of multiple reports of fires and explosions at Iranian industrial facilities, including the Natanz nuclear plant, over the past several weeks. The damage at the Natanz facility set back Iran’s nuclear program by at least several months.

Meanwhile, cyber operations by China have appeared to increase during the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump administration believes both China and Iran are attempting to steal U.S. coronavirus vaccine research while disrupting the country’s ability to produce a vaccine.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

Farrakhan’s Influence Remains a Problem

By
At a moment in American cultural history when even a hint of opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement can result in jobs being lost and people hounded out of the public square, the muted reaction to open expressions of anti-Semitism is striking. When Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted ... Read More
U.S.

Farrakhan’s Influence Remains a Problem

By
At a moment in American cultural history when even a hint of opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement can result in jobs being lost and people hounded out of the public square, the muted reaction to open expressions of anti-Semitism is striking. When Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted ... Read More
White House

Don’t Blame Fauci

By
The president’s relationship with Anthony Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has played a very public role in the country’s COVID-19 response, has gotten especially rocky. Fauci has expressed concerns about reopening and bluntly contradicted some of the ... Read More
White House

Don’t Blame Fauci

By
The president’s relationship with Anthony Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has played a very public role in the country’s COVID-19 response, has gotten especially rocky. Fauci has expressed concerns about reopening and bluntly contradicted some of the ... Read More
Media

Bari Weiss and the Malignancy at the New York Times

By
Bari Weiss resigned today from the New York Times, five weeks after the Times essentially forced out editorial page editor James Bennet for publishing an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton. Bennet had hired Weiss, and his departure for allowing a U.S. Senator to advocate the use of longstanding presidential powers was a ... Read More
Media

Bari Weiss and the Malignancy at the New York Times

By
Bari Weiss resigned today from the New York Times, five weeks after the Times essentially forced out editorial page editor James Bennet for publishing an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton. Bennet had hired Weiss, and his departure for allowing a U.S. Senator to advocate the use of longstanding presidential powers was a ... Read More
U.S.

A Look at the Reinfection Rate

By
On the menu today: unraveling those ominous claims that people can get reinfected with the coronavirus merely weeks or months after they think they’ve beaten it; the governor of Mississippi explains why he doesn’t think “herd immunity” is a realistic option, while some New York neighborhoods offer some ... Read More
U.S.

A Look at the Reinfection Rate

By
On the menu today: unraveling those ominous claims that people can get reinfected with the coronavirus merely weeks or months after they think they’ve beaten it; the governor of Mississippi explains why he doesn’t think “herd immunity” is a realistic option, while some New York neighborhoods offer some ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Even Saints Can Get Canceled

By
The vandals in St. Louis have a new target: St. Louis. The American city began as a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana. The French fur traders who set up shop there named it for Louis IX, the sainted French king whose Christian zeal and personal integrity caused him to be regarded by his contemporaries and ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Even Saints Can Get Canceled

By
The vandals in St. Louis have a new target: St. Louis. The American city began as a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana. The French fur traders who set up shop there named it for Louis IX, the sainted French king whose Christian zeal and personal integrity caused him to be regarded by his contemporaries and ... Read More