News

Elections

Trump Has Privately Discussed Declaring Victory Prematurely on Election Night: Report

By
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa-Locka, Fla., November 2, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump will declare victory on election night if it appears that he is “ahead” in early results, even if not enough ballots have been counted for observers to formally declare a winner, Axios reported on Monday.

Trump has privately discussed the possibility of announcing victory prematurely, three people familiar with the conversations told Axios. The strategy would hinge on Trump gaining leads in states such as Florida, Ohio, Arizona, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, or Iowa.

After declaring victory, Trump would then claim that any mail-in vote received after November 3 would be invalid. This would delegitimize some votes received in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, whose supreme court has ruled that mail-in ballots may be received up to November 6 as long as they are postmarked by election day.

With mail-in voters favoring Joe Biden, Trump’s team is planning to declare that the Pennsylvania election is “stolen” if ballots received after election day help the Democratic nominee win the race.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh denied the report on the strategy.

“This is nothing but people trying to create doubt about a Trump victory,” Murtaugh told Axios. “When he wins, he’s going to say so.” Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller commented that the president “will be re-elected handily and no amount of post-election Democratic thievery will be able to change the results.”

Comments

A win in Pennsylvania is considered crucial for both candidates to build a victory in the electoral college. President Trump shocked Democrats by winning the state in 2016, and has sought to keep Biden from retaking the state by highlighting the Democratic nominee’s promises to end fracking and “transition” away from the oil industry.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney has called on residents to be patient on Election Day and during the vote count. Pennsylvania law prohibits mail-in ballots from being counted until after polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, meaning that a full count could take “several days” because of a record number of mail-in ballots for this election.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

Impending Election Day

By
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Elections

Impending Election Day

By
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Tuesday

By
Donald Trump’s ignorance, laziness, malice and buffoonery have poisoned an already rancid national discourse, hobbled his associates and allies, and distracted from their accomplishments. Two, maybe three of his administration’s accomplishments strike me as unique to him. He stiffed the White House ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Tuesday

By
Donald Trump’s ignorance, laziness, malice and buffoonery have poisoned an already rancid national discourse, hobbled his associates and allies, and distracted from their accomplishments. Two, maybe three of his administration’s accomplishments strike me as unique to him. He stiffed the White House ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More
World

Why Beijing Hopes for a Biden Win

By
Elections have consequences, both domestic and foreign. There is a consensus among China observers that Beijing hopes for a Joe Biden win this November, because the last time Biden was in charge, as vice president of the United States, China completed its control of the South China Sea. The South China Sea is ... Read More
World

Why Beijing Hopes for a Biden Win

By
Elections have consequences, both domestic and foreign. There is a consensus among China observers that Beijing hopes for a Joe Biden win this November, because the last time Biden was in charge, as vice president of the United States, China completed its control of the South China Sea. The South China Sea is ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Joe Biden Owes Clarence Thomas an Apology

By
On the day Chuck Schumer was threatening Supreme Court justices in front of pack of a cheering partisans, Representative Ayanna Pressley told the same crowd, "We have two alleged sexual predators on the bench of the highest court of the land, with the power to determine our reproductive freedoms. I still believe ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Joe Biden Owes Clarence Thomas an Apology

By
On the day Chuck Schumer was threatening Supreme Court justices in front of pack of a cheering partisans, Representative Ayanna Pressley told the same crowd, "We have two alleged sexual predators on the bench of the highest court of the land, with the power to determine our reproductive freedoms. I still believe ... Read More