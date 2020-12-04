Trump Has Raised $200 Million Since Election while Playing Up Fraud Claims

News

President Donald Trump walks down the West Wing colonnade to the Rose Garden to deliver an update at the White House in Washington, D.C., November 13, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee on Thursday announced they have raised $207.5 million dollars since Election Day as the president has declined to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, claiming the election was rigged.

Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement that the fundraising numbers “show President Trump remains the leader and source of energy for the Republican Party, and that his supporters are dedicated to fighting for the rightful, legal outcome of the 2020 election.”

“It also positions President Trump to continue leading the fight to clean up our corrupt elections process in so many areas around the country, and to build on gains from the 2020 elections so we can take back the House and build on our Senate majority in 2022,” he added.

The fundraising effort includes money raised by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., the RNC, the two joint committees Trump Victory and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee (TMAGAC), and the President’s new Political Action Committee, Save America. The groups raised a combined $495 million from October 15 to November 23.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement that the groups have been “fighting tooth and nail to uphold election integrity across the country and defend our Senate Republicans in Georgia.”

“We are investing millions to push back against the Democrats’ unprecedented power grab and drive a massive Get Out The Vote operation in the Peach State,” she said. 

President Trump’s campaign has pushed a number of unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, including in fundraising emails, while the president has refused to concede to Biden, even as a number of key battleground states have certified their election results. According to projections from the Associated Press, Biden won the election 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump’s legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, has nonetheless pursued a number of unsuccessful lawsuits and recounts in an attempt to overturn the election results.

Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday contradicted Trump, saying the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.

