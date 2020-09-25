News

Law & the Courts

Trump Has Reportedly Chosen Amy Coney Barrett to Fill Vacant Supreme Court Seat

U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame University, poses in an undated photo obtained from Notre Dame University, September 19, 2020. (Matt Cashore/Notre Dame University/Reuters)

President Trump has chosen Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to a new report.

The New York Times reported on Friday that the president had selected Barrett, a conservative favorite, ahead of Trump’s official announcement which is expected to come on Saturday. 

Some of the president’s aides warned that Trump may still change his mind ahead of Saturday’s official announcement, but he does not appear to have interviewed any other candidates for the role, the Times reported.

