Trump Highlights Democrats’ Turn Toward ‘Radical and Extreme’ Abortion Policy in March for Life Address

By
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he walks out of the Marine One helicopter as he arrives for the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

During his speech at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Friday, President Trump painted his political opponents as a unique threat to life, highlighting Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s much-maligned endorsement of late-term abortion as indicative of the extremist position that has infected the entire party.

“Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions taken and seen in this country for years and decades, and you could even say for centuries,” Trump said in the first March for Life address ever delivered by a sitting president.

“We had the case of the Democrat governor in the state of Virginia,” Trump continued. “The governor stated that he would execute a baby after birth.”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam stated in January 2019 suggested that a woman should be able to choose whether her born-alive infant would be given care to survive.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said in an interview.

Trump continued to criticize Democrats for policies lifting restrictions on abortions, and portrayed himself as one of the most pro-life presidents in the country’s history.

“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” Trump said. At one point, the President told the crowd the “far left” was “coming after me, because I am fighting for you, and we are fighting for those who have no voice.”

The president is in the midst of a push to court religious voters ahead of his 2020 reelection campaign. The Susan B. Anthony List, one of the nation’s largest pro-life groups, announced this month a $52 million contribution to the reelection of Trump and other Republican candidates.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

