Trump Hints at 2024 Run: ‘I’ll See You in Four Years’

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Mich., November 3, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump hinted during a White House Christmas party on Tuesday that he may run for the office again in 2024.

Trump has refused to concede defeat to Joe Biden in the general election, alleging that Democrats used widespread voter fraud to tip the results. Lawyers for the Trump campaign have challenged election results in swing states including Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Attorney Rudy Giuliani admitted to a Pennsylvania court that the campaign’s suit in that state was “not a fraud case,” and the suit was later thrown out, while the campaign also declined to pursue the lawsuit in Michigan after a judge threatened dismissal.

At the Christmas party, Trump indicated that he would attempt to run for president in 2024 should he be unable to stay in office.

“It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years,” Trump told guests. “Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.” The president added that he believed he had won the election.

Trump has also privately discussed the possibility of a 2024 run with advisers, according to reports in Axios and the The New York Times.

Senator Kevin Cramer (R., N.D.) said last week that Trump’s apparent willingness to run for president in 2024 could sideline other Republican candidates.

“Of course it makes it more difficult for people who might want to run,” Cramer told Politico. “It’s not up to him to make it easy for other people to run.”

It is unclear what the president will do upon leaving office on January 20. Trump is reportedly considering funding a digital media company to compete with Fox News, a move that would give the president an outlet to influence voters.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

