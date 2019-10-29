Scalise Claims Schiff Has Directed Witnesses Not to Answer Republicans’ Questions During ‘Soviet Style’ Impeachment Hearings

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise speaks to the media on Capitol Hill., October 23, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.) lambasted House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff for allegedly shutting down questions from House Republicans in an impeachment inquiry hearing, calling it “a Soviet-style process.”

“That might be what they do in the Soviet Union, not the United States of America. We can’t stand for this, the American people are being denied equal justice,” Scalise stated.

House Minority Whip @SteveScalise rips into Democratic "soviet style" impeachment process: He says that @RepAdamSchiff "started telling witnesses not to answer questions by certain Republicans." pic.twitter.com/5mcEU8NZuq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 29, 2019

Scalise’s comments come after the House released a draft resolution instituting a formal process for the inquiry, which includes allowing Republicans to present subpoenas and call witnesses, but only ones that are “authorized” by Schiff.

“Adam Schiff, among many things, has been trying to claim that this is a fair process by saying that Republicans are allowed to ask questions,” Scalise told reporters alongside Ohio Republican Jim Jordan. “Now he gets to choose all the witnesses, and him and himself only, which means it’s not a fair process on the face. But even his claim now, that Republicans can ask questions, has been undermined, because now he’s directing witnesses not to answer questions that he doesn’t want the witness to answer, if they’re asked by Republicans.

“He’s not cut off one Democrat, he’s not interrupted one Democrat and told a witness not to answer Democrat members’ questions, but today he started telling the witness not to answer questions by certain Republicans. That reeks.”

House Republicans have been hostile to Schiff’s handling of the impeachment probe, and last week attempted to pass a resolution to censure the California Democrat and demanded his resignation. Following the failed party-line vote, House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) accused Democrats of electing “to put politics over truth.”