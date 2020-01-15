Pelosi Signs Impeachment Articles, Sends to Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by the House impeachment managers and committee chairs, signs the two articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump before sending them to the Senate, January 15, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday formally signed the two articles of impeachment, obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, that the House approved against President Trump before sending them over to the Senate for a trial.

Pelosi signed the documents in the Rayburn Room of the Capitol as lawmakers “prepared to cross a very important threshold in American history,” the speaker said.

“Actions taken by the president undermined national security and … jeopardized the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said during the signing or “engrossment ceremony.” “So today, we make history, delivering articles of impeachment against the president of the United States.”

The House clerk and sergeant at arms will lead the seven lawmakers Pelosi tapped as impeachment managers when they walk across the Capitol to deliver the articles to the upper chamber this evening. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that he will not formally accept the articles until Thursday, when the Senate has sent the House managers a formal invitation to submit the articles.

The House voted earlier Wednesday in a largely party line vote to send the articles to the Senate after withholding them for weeks, during which Pelosi demanded that House Democrats receive assurances from the Senate of a “fair” impeachment trial. McConnell, however, denied the speaker’s request to dictate any terms of the Senate process.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will lead the group of impeachment managers, which include House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.