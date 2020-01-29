Colorado Republican Cory Gardner Is a ‘No’ for New Impeachment Witnesses

Sen. Cory Gardner arrives for a Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, January 25, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Cory Gardner (R., Colo.) said in a statement Wednesday that he does “not believe” additional witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial are necessary, casting doubt on a Tuesday claim that at least four Republicans were willing to call additional witnesses.

“I do not believe we need to hear from an 18th witness,” the Colorado Republican told Colorado Politics in a statement. “I have approached every aspect of this grave constitutional duty with the respect and attention required by law, and have reached this decision after carefully weighing the House managers and defense arguments and closely reviewing the evidence from the House, which included well over 100 hours of testimony from 17 witnesses.”

Gardner’s public stance comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) told his caucus that at least four Republicans wanted testimony from more witnesses. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, with 51 votes needed to call more witnesses.

Senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski all expressed interest in hearing from former national security adviser John Bolton, following a report that Bolton heard Trump link Ukrainian investigations to U.S. military aid.

“I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton,” Romney told reporters Monday. “I have spoken with others who have opined upon this.”

Other Senate Republicans, including Lindsey Graham and Josh Hawley, responded by suggesting Hunter Biden or the Ukraine whistleblower could be called as Trump’s preferred witnesses.

Before the Bolton news, GOP sources in the Senate said last week that the Democrats’ efforts to convince Republicans of the need for witnesses were unlikely to prove successful.