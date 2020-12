Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., February 28, 2018. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

President Trump on Wednesday issued his second wave of pardons in two days, including clemency for his longtime friend Roger Stone, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and Charles Kushner, father of Trump’s son-in-law, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The president granted a total of 26 pardons on Wednesday, adding to the 20 pardons and commutations he issued a day earlier.

