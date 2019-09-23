News

Trump Lashes out at Media and Biden over Whistleblower Complaint

By
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, July 19, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Trump excoriated the news media and Joe Biden while speaking with reporters on Monday at the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York, simultaneously denying speculation that he withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate Biden and his son Hunter on corruption allegations.

“I did not make a statement that you have to do this or I’m not going to give you aid,” the president said. Trump went on to assert that even if he had pressured the Ukrainians by threatening to withhold aid, “I think it would probably, possibly have been ok if I did. But I didn’t. I didn’t put any pressure on them whatsoever.”

Going further, Trump alleged that “If a Republican ever did what Joe Biden did, if a Republican ever said what Joe Biden said, they’d be getting the electric chair by right now.”

There has been speculation about whether or not a whistleblower complaint against Trump, whose contents the Acting Director of Intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to hand over to the House Intelligence Committee, contains information on possible misconduct by the president that could lead to his impeachment.

Trump has admitted that he told Ukrainian prime minister Volodymyr Zelentsky to look into whether, in 2016, Biden tried to use his influence to remove the Ukrainian attorney general from office, who at the time oversaw an investigation into a natural gas company on whose board sat Hunter Biden.

The president also accused the media of perpetrating a double standard by not paying attention to the accusations against Joe Biden.

“You’re a fake news group of people, you don’t want to report that,” Trump told reporters at a meeting with the Polish head of state.

