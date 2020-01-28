News

White House

Trump Lawyer Jay Sekulow Dismisses Bolton Allegations: ‘It’s Inadmissible’

By
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C., January 24, 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

President Trump’s legal counsel Jay Sekulow dismissed the contents of John Bolton’s upcoming book as irrelevant to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against President Trump during his closing argument Tuesday.

“You can’t impeach the president on an unsourced allegation,” Sekulow said during a session of the Senate impeachment trial. Sekulow then proceeded to read President Trump’s denial of Bolton’s reported allegation.

“That was what was said in response to an unpublished manuscript, that maybe some reporters have an idea of, maybe, what it says,” Sekulow told lawmakers. “If you want to call that evidence, I don’t know what you’d call that. I’d call it inadmissible. But that’s what it is.”

“To have a removal of a president based on a policy dispute? That’s not what the framers intended,” Sekulow continued.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Bolton’s upcoming book “In The Room” reveals that the former national security adviser personally witnessed Trump tie Ukrainian military aid to the opening of politically beneficial investigations. The allegations roiled Senate Republicans and prompted rampant speculation that some of them would vote with Democrats to subpoena witnesses and documents once the opening hearings for the trial have concluded.

Comments

On Tuesday Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.) called on Bolton to speak directly to the media regarding information pertinent to the trial.

“Now that what has unfolded with the manuscript [of Bolton’s book] being leaked — by the way, exquisite timing, maybe suspicious timing — the Wall Street Journal has called for John to just come forward,” Johnson said on Capitol Hill. “I think that would actually be a smart thing. I’d encourage John to do that.”

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

A Nation of Barbers

By
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

A Nation of Barbers

By
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The March for Life Is a March for Truth

By
Pro-lifers are marching today, as they do every year, to commemorate a great evil that was done in January 1973 and to express solidarity with its innocent victims. The Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade eliminated legal protections for unborn children in all 50 states, and did so without any ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The March for Life Is a March for Truth

By
Pro-lifers are marching today, as they do every year, to commemorate a great evil that was done in January 1973 and to express solidarity with its innocent victims. The Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade eliminated legal protections for unborn children in all 50 states, and did so without any ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More