Trump May Hold MAGA Rallies Beginning in May: Report

Then-president Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pa., November 2, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Former President Donald Trump is exploring plans to once again hold Make America Great Again rallies as early as May, according to a new report.

Trump aides reportedly told CNN that while the logistics of the rallies have not been nailed down, the former president’s events will largely use many of the same vendors his team used during his 2020 campaign events.

“It will definitely be different in terms of the setup, but we got really good at planning these events in 2020, so we will probably use a lot of those same vendors again,” a source close to Trump reportedly told CNN.

Trump has not held a rally since Joe Biden became president.

The 45th president has previously said that he will travel to Alaska to campaign against Senator Lisa Murskowski (R., Ala.) after she voted to impeach him for “incitement of an insurrection” after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Trump has also indicated that he is “seriously” contemplating a 2024 presidential bid.

Asked by Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this month if he plans to run for president in 2024, Trump responded, “I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously.”

“From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet, it’s a little too soon,” he added.

