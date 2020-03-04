Trump Mocks Jeff Sessions after He’s Forced to Enter Runoff in Alabama Senate Primary

President Trump speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Washington, D.C., February 9, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump voiced his first public comments about the Alabama Republican Senate Race on Wednesday, slamming his former attorney general Jeff Sessions, who failed to win the Alabama primary, for his role in assisting “the Mueller Scam.”

This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Sessions, who entered the Alabama Senate race in November, trailed former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville by one point — 32.2 to 31.1 percent — with nearly 97 percent of precincts reported. With neither man reaching a majority, the race will now go to a runoff to decide the Republican candidate.

Both Tuberville and Sessions have prominently featured their support of the president on the campaign trail in hopes of securing a coveted Trump endorsement.

“We need to get some Republicans moving,” Sessions told Tucker Carlson in announcing his candidacy, saying some “haven’t been pushing hard enough to advance the Trump agenda. And so that’s what I look forward to doing, and I think I can contribute to that.”

But Trump has been vocal in his past criticisms of Sessions, especially for recusing himself as attorney general when the Mueller investigation began.

“Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else,” he said during an July 2017 interview with the New York Times.