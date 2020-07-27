News

White House

Trump National Security Adviser O’Brien Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By
National security adviser Robert O’Brien attends a briefing in the White House in Washington, January 10, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus but his infection poses no risk to the president or vice president, the White House said Monday.

“He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” the White House said in a statement. “There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

The adviser, who is in frequent contact with the president, last appeared publicly alongside Trump during a visit to the U.S. Southern Command in Florida on July 10.

Comments

O’Brien, who came down with the virus after a family event, according to Bloomberg, became the highest-ranking official to test positive so far. 

Previously a personal valet to the president and the vice president’s press secretary had tested positive for the virus. Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus, which has now infected over 4 million Americans, every day.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

World

The Risks of China’s Three Gorges Dam’s Flooding

By
China has been suffering through record rains the past weeks, leading to the worst flooding in the country in decades. There is little relief in sight, and the Yangtze River is now above flood level, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources. A few days ago, officials admitted that certain “peripheral” ... Read More
World

The Risks of China’s Three Gorges Dam’s Flooding

By
China has been suffering through record rains the past weeks, leading to the worst flooding in the country in decades. There is little relief in sight, and the Yangtze River is now above flood level, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources. A few days ago, officials admitted that certain “peripheral” ... Read More
White House

Trump Ends AFFH

By
I am pleased to report that President Trump and Secretary Carson have together put an end to the Obama-Biden administration’s wildly radical Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule. President Trump has delivered on this issue in a way that will preserve American liberty in general, and the freedom and ... Read More
White House

Trump Ends AFFH

By
I am pleased to report that President Trump and Secretary Carson have together put an end to the Obama-Biden administration’s wildly radical Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule. President Trump has delivered on this issue in a way that will preserve American liberty in general, and the freedom and ... Read More
Film & TV

John Wayne’s Heroes and Anti-Heroes

By
Whether or not John Wayne’s statue ought to be removed from the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Ca., whether or not the eponymous airport ought to be renamed, and whether or not Wayne’s exhibit at the University of Southern California ought to be excised from the film school’s illustrious legacy, the ... Read More
Film & TV

John Wayne’s Heroes and Anti-Heroes

By
Whether or not John Wayne’s statue ought to be removed from the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Ca., whether or not the eponymous airport ought to be renamed, and whether or not Wayne’s exhibit at the University of Southern California ought to be excised from the film school’s illustrious legacy, the ... Read More
NR Webathon

The Rising Tide of Anti-Journalism

By
We at National Review are asking for your support again, and we mean it when we say our mission has never been more important. We’re witnessing an odd transformation in the media world. Increasingly, the debate within mainstream media institutions is what must not be written about, reported, or ... Read More
NR Webathon

The Rising Tide of Anti-Journalism

By
We at National Review are asking for your support again, and we mean it when we say our mission has never been more important. We’re witnessing an odd transformation in the media world. Increasingly, the debate within mainstream media institutions is what must not be written about, reported, or ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Shame of Shamima

By
Last week, the British Court of Appeals ruled that Shamima Begum -- one of three schoolgirls from east London who flew to Syria in 2015 to join ISIS -- has the right to return to the United Kingdom, in order to appeal the government’s decision to revoke her citizenship. The 20-year-old ISIS bride was ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Shame of Shamima

By
Last week, the British Court of Appeals ruled that Shamima Begum -- one of three schoolgirls from east London who flew to Syria in 2015 to join ISIS -- has the right to return to the United Kingdom, in order to appeal the government’s decision to revoke her citizenship. The 20-year-old ISIS bride was ... Read More