Trump National Security Adviser O’Brien Tests Positive For Coronavirus

National security adviser Robert O’Brien attends a briefing in the White House in Washington, January 10, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus but his infection poses no risk to the president or vice president, the White House said Monday.

“He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” the White House said in a statement. “There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

The adviser, who is in frequent contact with the president, last appeared publicly alongside Trump during a visit to the U.S. Southern Command in Florida on July 10.

O’Brien, who came down with the virus after a family event, according to Bloomberg, became the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

Previously a personal valet to the president and the vice president’s press secretary had tested positive for the virus. Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus, which has now infected over 4 million Americans, every day.

