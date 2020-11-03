News

Elections

Trump: ‘No Reason to Play Games’ by Declaring Victory Prematurely

By
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kenosha Regional Airport in Kenosha, Wisc., November 2, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump said Tuesday morning that he would only declare victory in the presidential election “when there’s victory,” saying there is “no reason to play games.”

Asked on Fox News at what point he would declare victory during early results, Trump responded, “when there’s victory, if there’s victory. I think we’ll have victory.”

“I think the polls are suppression polls, and I think we’ll have victory. But only when there’s victory. I mean there’s no reason to play games,” Trump said. “I think we have a very solid chance of winning.”

Elections

World

Elections

Politics & Policy

