News

National Security & Defense

Trump Offers Mexico Aid in ‘Cleaning Out’ the ‘Monsters’ Who Killed Americans

By
President Donald Trump speaks about the House impeachment investigation at the White House in Washington, D.C., October 7, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump offered the Mexican government assistance in combatting the country’s drug cartels on Tuesday just hours after cartel members gunned down at least nine Americans.

“If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively,” Trump wrote in a string of tweets. “The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”

Three mothers were driving with their children in three separate vehicles between the Mexican states of Sonora and Chihuahua en route to a wedding in LeBaron, a Mormon community about 70 miles south of Douglas, Arizona when they were attacked. The family were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Cartel members fired on the vehicles, killing the mothers and seven of their children, including twin 4-month-old babies, and causing one of the vehicles to burst into flames. About a dozen other family members, including a child, are missing and suspected to be kidnapped.

“This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth,” Trump added. “We merely await a call from your great new president!”

Mexican Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said the cartel members may have mistaken the family’s vehicles for rival criminal groups.

Comments

Trump has made cracking down on Mexican drug cartels a priority of his campaign and administration and earlier this year floated designating them as foreign terrorist organizations.

“Mexico, unfortunately, has lost control of the cartels,” the president said in March. “They’ve totally lost control of the cartels.”

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Making Moral Mistakes Mandatory

By
The leading anti-immigration voice in our country belongs to my friend Mark Krikorian of the Mayflower Krikorians. Two of the most prominent voices associated with our dotty new blood-and-soil nationalism are linked to the surnames Buchanan and Ahmari. My colleague Michael Brendan Dougherty calls himself a ... Read More
U.S.

Should We Give California or Texas Back?

By
Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series of excerpts adapted from Rich Lowry’s new book The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free. Read the previous excerpt here. On October 20, 1842, Commodore Thomas ap Catesby Jones, commander of the U.S. Pacific Squadron, ordered 150 ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Is Unpredictable

By
Yes, it already seems like two eternities ago. But do you realize that, if we could turn back time just five weeks, no one would have heard of the “whistleblower”? Those of us who can find Ukraine on a map would be back to ignoring it — except to wonder when and why it stopped being the Ukraine. (It has to ... Read More
U.S.

Is California Becoming Premodern?

By
More than 2 million Californians were recently left without power after the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric — which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year — preemptively shut down transmission lines in fear that they might spark fires during periods of high autumn winds. Consumers blame ... Read More
Elections

The Reserve Army of the GOP

By
At first glance, President Trump’s reelection chances don’t look good. Stories about impeachment and presidential misbehavior dominate the news. Trump’s disapproval rating is high. Independent voters are against him. GOP congressmen are retiring from suburban districts that trend Democratic. The generic ... Read More